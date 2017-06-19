Rockland Music Festival Spans Genres,...

Rockland Music Festival Spans Genres, Venues

Rockabilly, Rhythm & Blues, American Roots and Folk will be represented at the 4th annual Rockland Bergen Music Festival , in Tappan, NY on June 23-25. It's a chance to see national acts and local faves playing side by side, performing original music and tributes to Elvis and the Allmans, Billy Joel and Elton John, Linda Ronstadt and Patsy Cline.

