Ride Hailing Comes to Rockland
Good news for supporters of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft: As of today they will finally be allowed to legally operate in Rockland County. A deal was struck earlier this year that allowed Uber and Lyft to run throughout all of New York State, but permitted large cities and counties to opt out of the agreement.
