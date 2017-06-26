Nyack Sketch Log: Rockland Center for the Arts
In the contest to draw an audience for the arts, Rockland County is David to the Goliath of New York City. But when it comes to attracting artists to take up residence, the region has assembled a pantheon of American cultural deities worthy of Mount Olympus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Daniela Vasco from ossining high?
|Jun 21
|xestarr
|1
|bell ans chemical companyc (Nov '08)
|Jun 19
|DeanBlasco
|11
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Chris Christmas R...
|14
|Angie jupin in jail for drugs.
|Jun 12
|Ratting trolls al...
|4
|ICE Detains NY High School Student Days Before ...
|Jun 11
|anotherview
|4
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|Vibes
|11
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Tyra Givens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC