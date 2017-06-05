New Tappan Zee Bridge Now Driveable, Months Ahead Of Planned Opening
In an impressive feat of manpower, sweat and constantly moving trucks and machinery, it's now possible to drive across the new Tappan Zee Bridge several months ahead of its planned opening, according to a New York Times report. That's not to say the bridge will open anytime soon.
