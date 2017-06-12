Main Span Temporary Structure Removal...

Main Span Temporary Structure Removal Begins On New Tappan Zee Bridge

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Eastchester Daily Voice

Opening day for the new Tappan Zee Bridge inches closer as workers began removing temporary access structures on the westbound main span towers this week, following the installation of the permanent maintenance elevators. The temporary structures are being removed with the assistance of the giant red main span tower cranes, which will also be dismantled in the coming weeks.

