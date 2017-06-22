Elmwood Playhouse to Present on Golden Pond This Summer
Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "On Golden Pond", written by Ernest Thompson and directed by Candy Pittari. "On Golden Pond" is a touching, funny American classic about love, family and the march of time.
