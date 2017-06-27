Earth Matters: The Kids are Alright
So here's something to help us all have a little more faith in that future: they've just picked the winners in a Rockland County Earth Day essay contest, and our youngest sustainability standard-bearers have plenty of environmental lessons worth learning. For the past 26 years, the Rockland County Environmental Management Council has sponsored the Eleanor Burlingham Fifth-Grade Earth Day Essay Contest.
