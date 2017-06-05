Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty to Hold Grand Opening for Office in Piermont, New York
Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty has announced it will be holding a grand opening of their Piermont office on Thursday, June 8, at 4:00 p.m. at 540 Piermont Avenue in Piermont, New York. This is Rand Realty's second office in the Rockland Rivertowns, joining their Nyack, New York branch, which is located at 46 South Broadway.
