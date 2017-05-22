Tree Falls Before School Opens, Killing 80 Year Old Upper Nyack Retiree
About 30 minutes before students were scheduled to arrive at Upper Nyack Elementary School on Wednesday morning, a 100 year old tree fell across North Broadway, crushing a 2012 Honda Accord. Jerome Muhlenberg, a retired educator and Upper Nyack resident who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
