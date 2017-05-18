Nyack Weekender: Culture and Outdoors

Nyack Weekender: Culture and Outdoors

Friday May 19

This weekend you can dig in the garden with an assist from the Garden Club, hear some jazz, opera or choral music or get 10 cultural events within 10 miles of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Jazz fans rejoice: the Rockland County Jazz and Blues Society presents the Trumpet Virtuoso Tim Hagans Quartet .

