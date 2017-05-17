Nyack Sketch Log: Didier Dumas
"Didier Dumas is one of the most welcoming places in Nyack period," proclaimed Carol Gannet about her favorite local eatery. And to show her appreciation for the hospitality, Gannett commissioned me in 2013 to create a portrait of the patisserie as a Christmas present for pastry chef and owner, Didier Dumas.
