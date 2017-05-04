Former radical says her parole denial...

Former radical says her parole denial hurt fellow prisoners

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A former Weather Underground radical who was denied parole after New York's governor commuted her sentence says the decision was "communally painful" for fellow prisoners who had "connected their sense of hope" to her. "People here want to believe that ... what we do wrong matters, and that what we do right matters," Judith Clark said this week in an interview with The New York Times at the maximum security Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Fri Farouk Mahoud 13
News Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08) Apr 26 Vibes 11
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Apr 22 Tyra Givens 6
Stony Point Teacher arrest Apr 21 BIG MIKE 2
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
Pet store in Palisades Center selling probable ... (May '10) Apr 20 Jax 19
Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic... Apr 18 barbxx11 1
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC