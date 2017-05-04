Former radical says her parole denial hurt fellow prisoners
A former Weather Underground radical who was denied parole after New York's governor commuted her sentence says the decision was "communally painful" for fellow prisoners who had "connected their sense of hope" to her. "People here want to believe that ... what we do wrong matters, and that what we do right matters," Judith Clark said this week in an interview with The New York Times at the maximum security Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.
