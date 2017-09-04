Nyack Street Fair Sunday: 4/9/17
Sunny skies, near 70 degree temps, live music and 300+ vendors are part of the forecast for Nyack's 2017 SpringFest Street Fair on Sunday from 10a-5p, sponsored by the Nyack Chamber of Commerce . Sorry Fido: Dogs are not allowed at Nyack's Street Fairs.
