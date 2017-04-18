Nyack People & Places: Nyack Farmers' Market

Where can you go to enjoy fresh air, healthy food, good wineand get your knives sharpened? You can also buy flowers, taste artisanal chocolate, listen to music, meet friends, drink tea and park for free! The Nyack Farmers' Market has left its winter quarters in the Nyack Center and has returned to the Main Street parking lot. Farmers' Market Manager Pam Moskowitz from the Nyack Chamber of Commerce says there's a wide variety of eco-friendly products from local farmers, orchards, artisans,and producers.

