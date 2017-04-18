Noise Barrier Installation Nears Completion On I-87 Near TZB
As gantries and cables are installed along the new Tappan Zee Bridge, workers will also be working to reduce noise for the nearby community by installing concrete noise barrier panels along the northbound New York State Thruway in South Nyack this week. The barriers, which should be completed this month, are treated with a sound-absorbing material to further reduce traffic noise in the nearby community.
