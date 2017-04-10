McLaren Engineering Group Celebrates 40 Years of Applied Ingenuity
McLaren Engineering Group, a full-service engineering firm serving 10 markets, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month at its headquarters in West Nyack, NY. Since it was founded by Malcolm G. McLaren in 1977, the firm has completed over 14,000 projects and grown to include 200 employees in 10 offices.
