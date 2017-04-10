Lane Closures Scheduled On I-87 Near ...

Lane Closures Scheduled On I-87 Near TZB For Lane Realignment Work

Southbound/eastbound traffic lanes on the New York State Thruway in South Nyack, just over the Tappan Zee Bridge will be realigned. The lanes will be shifted approximately 30 feet south, allowing Tappan Zee Constructors to perform drainage work in the area and prepare for future operations.

