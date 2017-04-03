Karen Oberlin, Anita Gilette and More...

Karen Oberlin, Anita Gilette and More to Join Richard Skipper for...

To celebrate the 121st birthday of lyricist E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Richard Skipper has assembled a brunch time cabaret tribute to the legendary lyricist, to be staged at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on April 8, with cabaret stars Karen Oberlin , Leslie Orofino, Maureen Kelley Stewart and a special appearance by Anita Gilette . The event will feature such favorite Yip Harburg favorites as "It's Only a Paper Moon," "Brother Can You Spare a Dime?," "Look to the Rainbow" and " How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" The finale will be cast members of Harlem Repertory Theatre's current jazzy production of "The Wizard of Oz" performing excerpts of that show.

