Karen Oberlin, Anita Gilette and More to Join Richard Skipper for...

To celebrate the 121st birthday of lyricist E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, Richard Skipper has assembled a brunch time cabaret tribute to the legendary lyricist, to be staged at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on April 8, with cabaret stars Karen Oberlin , Leslie Orofino, Maureen Kelley Stewart and a special appearance by Anita Gilette . The event will feature such favorite Yip Harburg favorites as "It's Only a Paper Moon," "Brother Can You Spare a Dime?," "Look to the Rainbow" and " How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" The finale will be cast members of Harlem Repertory Theatre's current jazzy production of "The Wizard of Oz" performing excerpts of that show.

