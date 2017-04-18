Getaway Driver Judith Clark In Triple-Fatal Brink's Robbery Denied Parole
Judith Clark, who was the getaway driver in the infamous 1981 Brink's armored car robbery that resulted in the deaths of two Nyack police officers and an armed guard, has been denied parole.The 67-year-old Clark, who is now at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, has already served 35 years of a minimum 75-year prison term. She was not scheduled to be eligible for parole until 2056, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted her sentence to a minimum 35 years in January, making her eligible this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Stony Point Teacher arrest
|Fri
|BIG MIKE
|2
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Pet store in Palisades Center selling probable ... (May '10)
|Apr 20
|Jax
|19
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC