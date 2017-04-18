Getaway Driver Judith Clark In Triple-Fatal Brink's Robbery Denied Parole

Judith Clark, who was the getaway driver in the infamous 1981 Brink's armored car robbery that resulted in the deaths of two Nyack police officers and an armed guard, has been denied parole.The 67-year-old Clark, who is now at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, has already served 35 years of a minimum 75-year prison term. She was not scheduled to be eligible for parole until 2056, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted her sentence to a minimum 35 years in January, making her eligible this year.

