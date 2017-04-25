Elmwood Playhouse Presents la Cage Au...

Elmwood Playhouse Presents la Cage Aux Folles

The Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "La Cage Aux Folles", written by Jerry Herman , Harvey Fierstein , based on the play by Jean Poiret and directed by Alan Demovsky. This new production of the classic Jerry Herman musical reminds us about the value of family, remaining true to who you are and above all else, love! "La Cage Aux Folles" runs May 12th thru June 10th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with an additional performance on Thursday June 8th at 8pm.

