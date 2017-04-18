Earth Day 2017: Protest Global, Act L...

Earth Day 2017: Protest Global, Act Local

Thursday

This Earth Day is a reminder that what we can do locally makes a difference - and that it sends a message beyond our community. Nyack's 5th annual Earth Day celebration will be held on Sat April 22 from 12n-5p at the Main Street Gazebo at Cedar Street.

