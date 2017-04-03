April Is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Tuesday Apr 4

Center for Safety & Change is working to raise awareness about sexual assault, hosting several events throughout the month of April. The non-profit is Rockland County's only agency dedicated to providing services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other crimes.

