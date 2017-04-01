Today In Nyack: April 1, 2017
When you owe a lot of money to your creditors, they can make unusual and unexpected demands. That's what NY Governor Andrew Cuomo learned today when the US Department of Transportation announced that the new Tappan Zee Bridge will be formally named the TRUMP PAN Zee Bridge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
