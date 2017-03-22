Rush Hour Gridlock After Crashes On Tappan Zee, Bear Mountain Bridges

A crash involving three vehicles has resulted in one southbound lane being blocked on the Tappan Zee Bridge, creating gridlock in both directions on the span and approaching it. The crash, reported at 4:30 p.m., is causing stop-and-go delays back to Exit 12 in West Nyack and rubbernecking delays on the Rockland-bound side.

