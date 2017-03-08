Nyack Weekender: It's a Women's World
There's lots of women-centric events and performances in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. Catch Mayra Casales and Cocomama and the Anna Veleva Brunch Eupohoria at the Union Arts Center, or Feminine Musique, the Women of Vision and Leadership brunch, Sweet Georgia Brown or the Judi Marie Canterino Trio.
