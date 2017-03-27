Nyack Weekender: Climate Change, Pop ...

Nyack Weekender: Climate Change, Pop Culture and 1984

Friday Mar 31 Read more: NyackNewsAndViews

This weekend Rockland goes green with an environmental and outdoor organization meet and greet, a photo exhibit from the People's Climate March, a program on green investing and an interfaith panel on climate change. POPCON Nyack, the village's first ever pop culture convention, debuts and The Walking Dead departs with a season finale watch party.

