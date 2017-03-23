Nyack tenants frustrated over alleged...

Nyack tenants frustrated over alleged squalid living conditions

Wednesday

Residents and community activists say the housing authority has allowed conditions to deteriorate and then charges the tenants for repairs, something officials have denied. Rockland County Legislative Chair Tony Earle and Legislator Harriet Cornell were invited to visit the complex Wednesday and say they have no authority over it.

Nyack, NY

