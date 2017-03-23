Nyack tenants frustrated over alleged squalid living conditions
Residents and community activists say the housing authority has allowed conditions to deteriorate and then charges the tenants for repairs, something officials have denied. Rockland County Legislative Chair Tony Earle and Legislator Harriet Cornell were invited to visit the complex Wednesday and say they have no authority over it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stony Point Teacher arrest
|Mar 21
|Concerned parents
|1
|Camp Oneg (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Mitch
|32
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Mar 17
|Barb R
|34
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Mar 9
|LAWYERS GONE WILD
|8
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC