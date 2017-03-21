Nyack Sketch Log: Celebrate Carson McCullers
Carson McCullers came to Nyack in 1945 to convalesce and create. For 22 years she found a place to do both, completing The Member of the Wedding , The Ballad of the Sad Cafe and Clock Without Hands .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
