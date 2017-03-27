Nyack People & Places: Janet Fenton, Costume Designer
Janet Fenton says she's retired, but you wouldn't know it based on the busy schedule she keeps. She's a part-time One-to-One program teacher, a Cornell Cooperative Extension certified Master Gardener and a costume designer for Elmwood Playhouse and Nanuet High School.
