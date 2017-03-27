Noise Barrier, Fence Installation Res...

Noise Barrier, Fence Installation Resumes Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Tarrytown Daily Voice

As the new Tappan Zee Bridge continues to advance towards completion, workers have been busy installing concrete noise barrier panels along the New York State Thruway in South Nyack with the goal of having the structures complete in April. In addition to the sound barriers, construction crews also plan to continue the girder assembly installation next week on the eastbound bridge, placing three assemblies on two piers near the Rockland landing with the project's largest crane, dubbed I Lift NY.

