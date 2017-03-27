Noise Barrier, Fence Installation Resumes Near New Tappan Zee Bridge
As the new Tappan Zee Bridge continues to advance towards completion, workers have been busy installing concrete noise barrier panels along the New York State Thruway in South Nyack with the goal of having the structures complete in April. In addition to the sound barriers, construction crews also plan to continue the girder assembly installation next week on the eastbound bridge, placing three assemblies on two piers near the Rockland landing with the project's largest crane, dubbed I Lift NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Denise
|5
|Stony Point Teacher arrest
|Mar 21
|Concerned parents
|1
|Camp Oneg (Aug '07)
|Mar 19
|Mitch
|32
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Mar 17
|Barb R
|34
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? (Sep '16)
|Mar 9
|LAWYERS GONE WILD
|8
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC