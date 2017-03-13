March 11: Slavery, the CIA and Mike Francesa
Manhattan: It's tempting to be snarky about the ludicrous statement made by Ben Carson when he equated immigration in search of a better life to the forced removal from their homelands and transport under horrifying conditions of millions of human beings who then would be sold into slavery and held captive the rest of their lives . Instead, I am going to be earnest and suggest that Carson might have been onto something if he had compared immigration to migration , in this case, of the millions of African Americans who, in the last century, came north to escape the horrifying prejudice of the Jim Crow South.
