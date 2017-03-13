JC Penney store in Batavia's City Cen...

JC Penney store in Batavia's City Centre Mall to stay open

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Batavian

The JC Penney store in Batavia apparently has been spared from the ax that will come down on 138 of the company's stores across the United States. The major retailer today announced that it will close three stores in New York State -- Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza Dunkirk NY; Westfield Sunrise Massapequa NY; Palisades Center West Nyack NY -- probably in the second quarter of the year which ends in July for JC Penney, but will continue to operate the store located in the City Centre Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camp Oneg (Aug '07) 10 hr Mitch 32
the red rail (Nov '08) Mar 17 Barb R 34
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? Mar 9 LAWYERS GONE WILD 8
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb '17 Anonymous 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb '17 Anonymous 3
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Jan '17 Wholly Silicon Wafer 31
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC