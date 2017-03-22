Dial it back to when mansions came wi...

Dial it back to when mansions came with phone booths

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: New York Post

This Colonial-style Upper Nyack, NY, home, which is now on the market for $499,000, was built in the mid-19th century and was formerly owned by the late Charles H. Warner, Jr. - an architect whose archives are stored at Columbia University. He added a modern extension in 1930; another addition was added in the 1980s.

