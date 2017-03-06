Bill O'Connell: Monk's Cha Cha
He's been a steady though occasionally under-documented force in the music for decades, putting his dependable pianistic stamp on many absorbing projects, but he's never delved deeply into the art of solo piano on record until now. Monk's Cha Cha is a first..and a first-rate first at that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Mar 5
|Will Dockery
|1
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan '17
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Mike
|14
|NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy
|Jan '17
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC