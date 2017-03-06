Bill O'Connell: Monk's Cha Cha

Bill O'Connell: Monk's Cha Cha

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: All About Jazz

He's been a steady though occasionally under-documented force in the music for decades, putting his dependable pianistic stamp on many absorbing projects, but he's never delved deeply into the art of solo piano on record until now. Monk's Cha Cha is a first..and a first-rate first at that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? Feb 9 CURLEY 7
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb '17 Anonymous 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb '17 Anonymous 3
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Jan '17 Wholly Silicon Wafer 31
Laural Acres (Apr '08) Jan '17 Mike 14
News NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy Jan '17 lol 1
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC