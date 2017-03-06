Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think...

There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Saturday Mar 4, titled Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carried it with her alwaysa. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Writer and theater critic Hilton Als reads an article he wrote about author Carson McCullers on March 3, 2017, at the Columbus Public Library. Hilton Als, a writer and theater critic for The New Yorker magazine, meets Catherine Goodwin of Columbus at the Columbus Public Library on March 3, 2017.

Will Dockery

#1 Sunday Mar 5
Great to see a true Columbus original such as Carson McCullers recieving the consideration due to her not only worldwide, as has been the case for many years, but also here in her hometown, which for so long snubbed her.

Carson McCullers.spent time between Columbus and New York, but her hometown was with her all the time.Â“I think Carson McCullers never left Columbus,Â” Als said.Â“I think she carried it with her always. What she got from it as an artist is an understanding of how small societies reflect bigger societies.Â”

