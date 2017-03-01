a Lesson Before Dying Opens at Elmwood Playhouse
The Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "A Lesson Before Dying", written by Romulus Linney and directed by Kathy Gnazzo. "A Lesson Before Dying" is a bold and moving statement about the link between learning and dignity.
