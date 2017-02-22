Us Ag Urged to Investigate Awarded Su...

Us Ag Urged to Investigate Awarded Subsidies

Governor Cuomo's practice of doling out state grants and tax breaks to political donors has led to a pervasive pay-to-play environment, and the newly revealed $25 million grant to private company and Cuomo mega-donor Crystal Run Healthcare LLP should be included in the ongoing investigation by the United States Attorney into the Governor's office, stated New York Republican Chairman Ed Cox. A recent expose published by the Times Union detailed how Crystal Run Healthcare, a private healthcare company which has donated more than $400,000 to Governor Cuomo's political committees, received $25.4 million in state grants for two projects it already had underway, with all indications they would have been finished without the subsidies.

