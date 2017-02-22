Us Ag Urged to Investigate Awarded Subsidies

Governor Cuomo's practice of doling out state grants and tax breaks to political donors has led to a pervasive pay-to-play environment, and the newly revealed $25 million grant to private company and Cuomo mega-donor Crystal Run Healthcare LLP should be included in the ongoing investigation by the United States Attorney into the Governor's office, stated New York Republican Chairman Ed Cox. A recent expose published by the Times Union detailed how Crystal Run Healthcare, a private healthcare company which has donated more than $400,000 to Governor Cuomo's political committees, received $25.4 million in state grants for two projects it already had underway, with all indications they would have been finished without the subsidies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.