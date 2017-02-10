Police: Employee Stole $6.5K In ID Theft Scheme Involving Montrose Woman
A Palisades Mall employee was nabbed for setting up an identification theft scheme at Kay Jewelers that netted her and an accomplice $6,500 worth of goods, according to the Clarkstown Police. Jerisha Hall, 22, of Nyack was charged Tuesday after Clarkstown police responded to a complaint of an employee theft at the store in West Nyack, said Officer Peter Walker.
