Police: Employee Stole $6.5K In ID Theft Scheme Involving Montrose Woman

A Palisades Mall employee was nabbed for setting up an identification theft scheme at Kay Jewelers that netted her and an accomplice $6,500 worth of goods, according to the Clarkstown Police. Jerisha Hall, 22, of Nyack was charged Tuesday after Clarkstown police responded to a complaint of an employee theft at the store in West Nyack, said Officer Peter Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.