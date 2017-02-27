Nyack Weekender: Inspired! Art, Music, Film

This weekend 14 Rockland creatives will have 10 slides and 200 seconds to explain how they do what they do at Rivertown Film's 3rd annual Inspire! Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs performs with Bruce Hornsby in Tarrytown and there's a Tribute To Johnny Cash. On Thursday, My Hero Brother kicks off The ReelAbilities Film Festival in West Nyack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.