Nyack Snow Emergency, Feb 9
The Village of Nyack has declared a Snow Emergency in anticipation of the blizzard predicted for Thurs Feb 9, 2017. Any cars parked on streets that are in the snow emergency zone must be moved either into private driveways or into the village lots until the emergency is lifted.
