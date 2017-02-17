Nyack Sketch Log: St. Charles AME Zion Church
Men and women who survived American slavery built St. Charles African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Sparkill in 1865. This sanctuary is a monument to a church movement that included abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass .
