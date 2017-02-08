Nelson Mandela Bio-Pic Airs on BET
This month, a six-hour miniseries about the life of Nelson Mandela starring Laurence Fishburne is airing on BET. When the first president of post-apartheid South Africa died in his Johannesburg home on December 3, 2013, Former President Obama said the world had lost "one of the most influential, courageous and profoundly good human beings that any of us will share time with on this earth."
