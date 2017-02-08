Nelson Mandela Bio-Pic Airs on BET

Nelson Mandela Bio-Pic Airs on BET

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NyackNewsAndViews

This month, a six-hour miniseries about the life of Nelson Mandela starring Laurence Fishburne is airing on BET. When the first president of post-apartheid South Africa died in his Johannesburg home on December 3, 2013, Former President Obama said the world had lost "one of the most influential, courageous and profoundly good human beings that any of us will share time with on this earth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? 32 min CURLEY 7
If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo... Feb 3 Anonymous 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Jan 16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 31
Laural Acres (Apr '08) Jan 9 Mike 14
News NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy Jan '17 lol 1
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Jan '17 Moe 40
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC