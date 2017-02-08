Marie Palomba has been appointed Director of Sales at The Time Nyack - NY, USA
The Time Nyack, the first and only lifestyle hotel in the Hudson Valley, announces the addition of Marie Palomba as Director of Sales to its management team. "We are thrilled to have Marie join our growing team in Nyack," said Kanvar Singh, Area Managing Director, Time Hotels.
