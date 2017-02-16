Cuomo donor got $25M for projects it ...

Cuomo donor got $25M for projects it was going to build anyway

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Albany Times Union

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $1.5 billion in grants last March to fund health care capital and infrastructure improvement projects, only eight of the 162 grants went to private businesses. By far the biggest winner of the private firms was Crystal Run Healthcare LLP, a rapidly expanding company based in the Hudson Valley that seemed flush with cash even before $25.4 million in state subsidies arrived.

