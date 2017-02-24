2 grenades found in refrigerator at nursing home
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mgLmbh CENTRAL NYACK, N.Y. - Two World War II era grenades were found in a 91-year-old man's refrigerator Friday at a New York nursing home. A report of explosive devices at the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home led to an evacuation shortly before 3 p.m. ET while police conducted "an extensive search" of the building and the 91-year-old man's car.
