2 grenades found in refrigerator at nursing home

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mgLmbh CENTRAL NYACK, N.Y. - Two World War II era grenades were found in a 91-year-old man's refrigerator Friday at a New York nursing home. A report of explosive devices at the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home led to an evacuation shortly before 3 p.m. ET while police conducted "an extensive search" of the building and the 91-year-old man's car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.