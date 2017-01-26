The Villages This Week: Jan 30
Suez water customers got a reprieve this week - rates will rise but not so much. Activists and politicians offered a muted cheer; Nyack & South Nyack residents yawned .
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|Mike
|14
|NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy
|Jan 7
|lol
|1
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Jan 3
|Moe
|40
|Packers For Apartment
|Dec 31
|MissMichele214
|1
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec '16
|heidigiarlo
|1
