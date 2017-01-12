The Villages This Week: Jan 16
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorating the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. In New York, it is a federal and state holiday. Government and state offices, the stock and bond markets, banks, post offices, and public schools are closed, as are the village halls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|7 hr
|Dreamz7638
|31
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|Mike
|14
|NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy
|Jan 7
|lol
|1
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Jan 3
|Moe
|40
|Packers For Apartment
|Dec 31
|MissMichele214
|1
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec '16
|heidigiarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC