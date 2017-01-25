Richard Skipper Celebrates 2/12 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Russ Woolley and Wright Bros. Real Estate, Nyack, NY proudly present Richard Skipper Celebrates His Birthday...nd He'll Sing If He'll Want To! He will be joined by Sidney Myer , Cathy Szabo, Josephine Sanges , and a very special Well Known TONY NOMINATED Mystery Guest*! This is a 1PM BrUNCH SHOW At The Laurie Beechman Theater Reservations a Must! Please Reserve Today Richard Skipper Celebrates is a tour-de-force cabaret show -- top names in musical entertainment, meet to talk and perform -- songs, stories and recollections of lifetimes and moments in show business.
