Ramsey's Lisa Dosch is the queen of cheesecake
Ramsey's Lisa Dosch is the queen of cheesecake She makes over 30 flavors out of a Nyack inn Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iWU5tk Want a slice of what, for five years in a row, the New Jersey State Fair has deemed the best cheesecake in the Garden State? Hop into your car and drive across the border to Nyack, N.Y., to the nondescript West Gate Inn and Restaurant on Route 59. There you'll find Ramsey resident Lisa Dosch's award-winning cheesecakes in more than 30 flavors, from strawberry and blueberry to tequila, espresso and 24k-gold-flake cheesecake. You can't get Dosch's cake any other way.
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|Moe
|40
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Debi Bass
|13
|Packers For Apartment
|Dec 31
|MissMichele214
|1
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec '16
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Tarrytown police officer arrested on child porn... (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Moe
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Nov '16
|NomoreBS
|4
