Ramsey's Lisa Dosch is the queen of c...

Ramsey's Lisa Dosch is the queen of cheesecake

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Ramsey's Lisa Dosch is the queen of cheesecake She makes over 30 flavors out of a Nyack inn Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iWU5tk Want a slice of what, for five years in a row, the New Jersey State Fair has deemed the best cheesecake in the Garden State? Hop into your car and drive across the border to Nyack, N.Y., to the nondescript West Gate Inn and Restaurant on Route 59. There you'll find Ramsey resident Lisa Dosch's award-winning cheesecakes in more than 30 flavors, from strawberry and blueberry to tequila, espresso and 24k-gold-flake cheesecake. You can't get Dosch's cake any other way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) 5 hr Moe 40
Laural Acres (Apr '08) Mon Debi Bass 13
Packers For Apartment Dec 31 MissMichele214 1
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec '16 heidigiarlo 1
News Tarrytown police officer arrested on child porn... (Sep '06) Nov '16 Moe 22
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? Nov '16 NomoreBS 4
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC