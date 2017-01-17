Petitioners want new Tappan Zee Bridg...

Petitioners want new Tappan Zee Bridge named after Brinks robbery victims :0

1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

Critics of Gov. Cuomo's decision to commute the sentence of a gang member in the 1981 Brinks robbery in Nyack have started a petition to name the new Tappan Zee Bridge after members of law enforcement killed in the notorious heist. Two Nyack cops and a security officer died when Clark and her gang from the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Movement made their escape.

